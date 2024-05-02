DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 12.2% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.9 %

WesBanco stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

