DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,291 shares of company stock valued at $612,916,087 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $439.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

