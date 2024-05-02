Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $23.77

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.77, but opened at $22.79. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 1,050,378 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $567,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.