Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 254,641 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

