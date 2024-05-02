Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $731.10 and last traded at $732.79. Approximately 613,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,990,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.51.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day moving average is $669.21. The stock has a market cap of $742.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

