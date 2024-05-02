Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after buying an additional 221,281 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,982,000 after buying an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

ENPH traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,880. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

