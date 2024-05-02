Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 773,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $91,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

