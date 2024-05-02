Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

IWM stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

