Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.