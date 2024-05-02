Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,893 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

