Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,925 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 678,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

