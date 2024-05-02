Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

