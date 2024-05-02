Everscale Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $64.14 million and $596,751.85 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,558,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,965,465,470 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

