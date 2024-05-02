Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.