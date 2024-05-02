Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

