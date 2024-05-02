Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $133.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.