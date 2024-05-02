Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.