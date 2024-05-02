F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.52-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.520-12.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.