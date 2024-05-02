Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:FATH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive technologies, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

