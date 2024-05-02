Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $211.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $137.12 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

