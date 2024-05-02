Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading Down 6%

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $18.82. 681,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 606,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

