First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $209.50 to $211.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

FSLR opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

