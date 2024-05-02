First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $269.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $177.58 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.