First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 3,072 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,726 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MU traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 4,741,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,166. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

