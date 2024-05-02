First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $97.33. 248,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,493. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.