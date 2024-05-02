First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.61 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 466,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

