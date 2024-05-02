First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Incyte by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

INCY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.86. 249,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

