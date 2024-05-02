First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 460,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 500,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,645. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

