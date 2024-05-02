First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKX. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 25.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.15. 8,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $133.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKX

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.