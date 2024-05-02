Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $378.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.38. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.