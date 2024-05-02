Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 15,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.0 %

FND stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.