Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s current price.

Focusrite Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Focusrite stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 377.50 ($4.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,887.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.66).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Focusrite news, insider Sally McKone acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($25,308.38). In other Focusrite news, insider Sally McKone acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($25,308.38). Also, insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,547.04). Insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

