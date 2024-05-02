Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Forge Global Stock Up 4.4 %
Forge Global stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.02.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Analysts predict that Forge Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
