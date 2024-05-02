Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys New Position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 981,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDG stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,908. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60. American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

