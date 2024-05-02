FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

