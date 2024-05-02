Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $432.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $432.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $423.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.85 and a 200 day moving average of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a 12-month low of $295.43 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 147.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

