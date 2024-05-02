General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 2.5%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.91. 3,820,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,201,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 929,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 171,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

