Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Global Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.