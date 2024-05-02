Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $128.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. 1,659,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

