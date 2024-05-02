Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

