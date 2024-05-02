Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock valued at $970,759,660 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,549. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

