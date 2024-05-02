Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $276.49. The company had a trading volume of 692,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average of $281.37.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

