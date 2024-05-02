Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14,032.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.