Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,090,000 after buying an additional 138,770 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 5,920,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,379. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.