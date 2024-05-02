Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.