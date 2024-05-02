Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1 %

NOC opened at $485.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.