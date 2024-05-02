Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,799,000 after buying an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.84 and a one year high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

