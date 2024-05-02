Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock valued at $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $256.93 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.62.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.