Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAS opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

