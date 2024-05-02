Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 535.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

